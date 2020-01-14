Blue Protocol (BLUE) Hits Market Capitalization of $297,591.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $297,591.00 and $5.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blue Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $548.07 or 0.06203120 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024676 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00119674 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001516 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

