bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading 6.3% Higher

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.77 and last traded at $92.08, approximately 1,079,496 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 863,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.63.

BLUE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $56,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,711.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,977 shares of company stock worth $1,263,376. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 532.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 398.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 2,020.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 87.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

