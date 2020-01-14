B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BME has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 426.71 ($5.61).

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 377.60 ($4.97) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 370.50. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.82. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 298 ($3.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

