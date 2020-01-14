BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BMCH. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,916. BMC Stock has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $372,799.00. Insiders sold a total of 74,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,319 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

