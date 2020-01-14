Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 720 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price objective lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 720 ($9.47) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BOY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Bodycote to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 885 ($11.64) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Bodycote to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 839.62 ($11.04).

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 926 ($12.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 919.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 786.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

