BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $771,626.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 21% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00009214 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. BOMB has a total market cap of $771,626.00 and approximately $41,473.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00051870 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00076458 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,734.33 or 0.98537904 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00055371 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,133 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

