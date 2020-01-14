Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) Trading Up 2.8%

Bonavista Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) shares were up 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

About Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

