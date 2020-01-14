BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,240 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in BP by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,611,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in BP by 3,772.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,136,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. BP plc has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

