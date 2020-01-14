Brasada Capital Management LP Makes New $851,000 Investment in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Brasada Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 307.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.43. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,612. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

