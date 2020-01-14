Brasada Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises 3.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $12,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,743,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,140,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 68.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,650,000 after purchasing an additional 950,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 419.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after purchasing an additional 422,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,576. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $128.48 and a 12 month high of $229.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Barclays began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

