Brasada Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Brasada Capital Management LP decreased its position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,066 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Nextera Energy Partners makes up about 1.5% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,370.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

