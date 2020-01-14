Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. General Mills makes up about 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

