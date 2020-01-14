Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.34. 1,983,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $139.99.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other news, SVP Anne E. White purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.84 per share, with a total value of $108,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,160.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

