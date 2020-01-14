Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. National Pension Service increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,693,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96,363 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.34. 6,985,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,936,341. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.