Brokerages Anticipate Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $428.88 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report sales of $428.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.00 million. Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $394.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHEF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,673. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

