Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Lannett reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 312.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth $151,000.

Shares of LCI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. 1,186,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. Lannett has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.