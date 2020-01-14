Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.23. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $57.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

