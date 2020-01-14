Brokerages Expect Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synergy Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Synergy Resources reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synergy Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synergy Resources.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.73 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synergy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synergy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

SRCI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,973,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Synergy Resources has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

About Synergy Resources

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

