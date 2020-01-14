Brokerages Set $10.00 Target Price for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL)

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s rating score has declined by 15.4% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 38 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

AVAL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 138,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,446. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,584,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after buying an additional 407,746 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 720,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 202,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.