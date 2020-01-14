Brokerages Set $86.00 Price Target for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $86.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $117,640.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $954,289. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

MGRC traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $80.47.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.