Brokerages Set AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Target Price at GBX 7,458.50

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,458.50 ($98.11).

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,691 ($101.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,045,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,534.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.25. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

