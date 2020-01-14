Brokerages Set AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Target Price at GBX 7,458.50

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,458.50 ($98.11).

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,400 ($97.34) to GBX 8,100 ($106.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,350 ($96.69) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($76.30) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,691 ($101.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,045,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,534.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.25. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Analyst Recommendations for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit