Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Target Price at $6.50

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

