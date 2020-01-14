Brokerages Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 374,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $826.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 639,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,000 shares during the period. 39.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

