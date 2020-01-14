Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target at $330.78

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $330.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,676. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.98. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $245.90 and a 12-month high of $331.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,014,100. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $8,955,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Broadcom by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Broadcom by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Broadcom by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

