Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target at $13.00

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. 14,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,667. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,919,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,796,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

