Brokerages Set Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Price Target at $50.40

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of CNST stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Trojer sold 10,285 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $139,464.60. Insiders sold 317,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,976,079 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

