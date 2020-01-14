Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Target Price at €46.59

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €46.59 ($54.17).

A number of brokerages have commented on PHIA. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.