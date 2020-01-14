Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) Target Price at C$55.25

Pembina Pipeline Corp (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,476,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,450.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,094. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$43.46 and a 12 month high of C$51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.17. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.20.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.09%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.