Brokerages Set Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Target Price at $26.11

Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on Pluralsight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Pluralsight stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. 2,316,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,929. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.19. Pluralsight has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,879.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 12.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 32.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 43.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

