Brokerages Set Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) Price Target at GBX 173

Shares of Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 170 ($2.24).

QLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Monday.

Quilter stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 158.80 ($2.09). The company had a trading volume of 8,711,618 shares. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 117.52 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.55 ($2.20). The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.43.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

