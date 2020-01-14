Brokerages Set Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Target Price at GBX 4,393.81

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,397.12 ($57.84).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Independent Research decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Rio Tinto stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,545 ($59.79). The company had a trading volume of 1,699,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,400.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,335.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

