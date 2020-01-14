Brokerages Set Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) PT at $7.88

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRTS. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 35,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,267. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of -0.61.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit