Brokerages Set Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) PT at $7.88

Shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRTS. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter worth $540,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRTS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 35,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,267. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of -0.61.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

