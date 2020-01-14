Brokerages Set SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Price Target at $12.47

Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Capital lowered SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SRC Energy by 31.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,575. SRC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.73 million.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.