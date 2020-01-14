Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Purchased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,940 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE:BKD traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 60,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

