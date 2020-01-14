BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Get BRP alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BRP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

Shares of DOOO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. 60,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,000. BRP has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BRP by 81.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BRP by 944.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP by 45.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.