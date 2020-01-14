Bunzl’s (BNZL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BNZL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,170 ($28.55).

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,081 ($27.37) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,086.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,074.86. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other Bunzl news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total value of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

