Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 2,103 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,079.27 ($27.35).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,970 ($25.91) to GBX 2,010 ($26.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,202 ($28.97) target price (up from GBX 2,175 ($28.61)) on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Shares of LON:BRBY traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,271 ($29.87). 1,352,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,157.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

