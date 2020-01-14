Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSE:CWL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSE:CWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

TSE CWL opened at C$1.32 on Tuesday. Caldwell Partners International has a twelve month low of C$1.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 million and a PE ratio of 82.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.25.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.97 million during the quarter.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company offers advisory services on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. Its executive hiring services include executive search, board services, executive assessment, executive onboarding, and succession planning.

