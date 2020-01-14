Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.06.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$30.01 and a 12-month high of C$42.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.92 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.82, for a total transaction of C$2,208,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,162,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,790,700.36. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total transaction of C$750,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,117,861.89. Insiders have sold a total of 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,815,346 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

