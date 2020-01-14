Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGC. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,441,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,782. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 3.59. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,983,838 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $200,899,000 after buying an additional 125,275 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,823,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,350 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,111,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,921 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

