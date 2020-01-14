Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 226 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $75.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $76.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

