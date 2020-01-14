Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Capital City Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $43,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.