Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 193,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPTA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.18. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 572.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit