Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Update

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,800 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 193,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPTA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.18. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capitala Finance by 572.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Capitala Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

