Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDLX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.38. 517,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,313. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $85.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $5,891,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,792.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 134,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,016 and have sold 416,444 shares valued at $23,620,989. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 50,621 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

