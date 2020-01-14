Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Update

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $47.29 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Longbow Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $916,889.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

