Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Down 23.3% in December

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 529,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, COO William Goetz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 105.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 351.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. 46,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $448.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.69 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

