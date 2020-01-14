Caspian (CSP) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $271,881.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $540.64 or 0.06142993 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00025156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035086 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00119555 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001535 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

