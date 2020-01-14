CEL-SCI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 13,058 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,088% compared to the average daily volume of 1,099 call options.

In other CEL-SCI news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 6,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $51,589.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,671,105.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 235.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 35.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 21.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 350.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CEL-SCI by 104.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,787. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

