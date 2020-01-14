Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLRB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Shares of CLRB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 99,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 680,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Cellectar Biosciences comprises about 0.2% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 7.24% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.