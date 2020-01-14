CenterStar Asset Management LLC Has $59,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.67. 97,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,962. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.61 and its 200-day moving average is $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $182.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

